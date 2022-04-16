Banning books always ends badly -- Bill Walters

The April 9 letter to the editor "Parents must know what schools teach" is correct. It is a parent's responsibility to be actively involved in their child's education.

Parents must know what schools teach -- Katie Ederer Parents have always been the primary teachers of their children. This is something that has …

This writer is overtly concerned with (presumably their child) being exposed to readings that are inappropriate and not necessary for their education or social well-being. They are emotionally distraught and should act now.

I suggest they contact their local school board on the proper procedure. I'm sure there is one. And in the interest of democracy -- because they would never want their opinion to be the sole decider -- they will need to garner a lot of support, get a petition together, cite the books in question, the problem sections and why. A school board would need all of that to do something so drastic as to remove books from libraries. The process will take time and all their mental acumen.

Two things: If they want to have that book burning bonfire, they will have to do something about social media. All the information they don't like in books is already out there. And if you tell a child not to read something, there is no better way to get them to read it.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg