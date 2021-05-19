Banks were key to weathering pandemic -- John Loeffler

Our community has faced its share of challenges over the past year due to the pandemic. These challenges demonstrated the importance of the relationships between local banks and our communities. At Bank of Sun Prairie, I know how closely we value these relationships.
After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we were proud to stand with our local small businesses to help provide the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that supported or saved countless jobs in Dane County and all over Wisconsin.
Our partnership with Prairie Athletic Club demonstrates one example of how relationships with local banks helped area businesses weather the challenges of COVID-19. When the pandemic forced Prairie Athletic Club, a customer for over 40 years, to close its doors, we were proud to help them secure a PPP loan and offer assistance with any other financial issues that arose. This is just one of countless examples of local businesses who relied on additional community support during this challenging time.
We are proud to have helped our community navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic. We know challenges still lie ahead, and we look forward to working with our friends and neighbors to see our community through together.
John Loeffler, Sun Prairie, senior vice president, director of retail banking, Bank of Sun Prairie