Ban on vaccine clinics is political -- Thomas Hovel

Bishop Donald Hying is playing politics by banning COVID vaccination clinics at schools and parishes in the Madison Diocese.
If Bishop Hying really wanted to respect the rights of conscience on the COVID vaccine, he would have allowed local parish leaders to use their conscience to make their own decisions. Instead, he caters to a small percent of Catholics who apparently wish to not be vaccinated. By this move, he is now making those who wish to be vaccinated find other means of vaccination, adding to the difficulties of life in an already difficult time.
Hying has not remained neutral, but has taken sides against responsible teaching and practice. Instead of viewing vaccines in a positive manner, as “an act of love” (Pope Francis), Hying instead resorts to the standard negative narrative endemic to the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.
Combined with the situation at St. Maria Goretti and other parishes in the diocese, one could think the policy of the diocese is to empty the pews of anyone who does not think in the same vein as Hying, and certain other priests in the diocese.
Perhaps this is their answer to the priest shortage.
Thomas Hovel, McFarland