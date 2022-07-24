Ban on tear gas ignores reality -- Al Rickey

A July 14 letter to the editor called for the ban of tear gas used by the Madison Police Department.

Any reasonable person who has watched the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings and the video evidence of the violence cannot seriously make such a demand on law enforcement. All those who endorse this ban need a severe reality check. Removing this less-than-lethal alternative for police will shrink their options regarding use of force.

On the other hand, if Madison's blind politics again abandon common sense and the abolition is approved, it should require all supporters to be on the scene when hostile crowds burn buildings and threaten human life. They must agree to stand between violent protesters and their targets even as they suffer blunt force trauma while being pelted with large rocks and bottles by protesters.

Those targets could include local African American churches, synagogues, mosques, elected officials' homes, schools, government buildings and even polling places. Crowd madness and violence frequently infect the entire political spectrum.

Law enforcement cannot always quell crowd violence with de-escalation techniques, handshakes and hugs. Unfortunately, tear gas is a necessary law enforcement tool that should be used sparingly and scrutinized when deployed.

Al Rickey, Madison