Ban gas-powered leaf blowers in city -- Philip Walsh

An hour of gas-powered leaf blowing is equivalent to driving a car 1,100 miles in terms of emissions.
They are also a waste of time. I've yet to see a job that couldn't be done more quickly with a rake and broom. How often have you seen a guy walking along a sidewalk waving a blower back and forth, blowing nothing to nowhere?
Don't even get me started on the noise.
Gas-powered blowers are the low-hanging fruit of emissions reduction. Madison should ban them, at least in commercial situations. If you use a lawn service, tell them not to use blowers in your yard. If you use one yourself, get rid of it. Your neighbors (and future generations) will thank you.
Philip Walsh, Madison