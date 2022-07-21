 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Regarding the July 15 article "Ballots should be mailed by the voter," we are told this requirement is ballot and election security. Every stage from voter to election office must be secure.

We should expect therefore that the following system will be in place:

  • An election official must be posted at every mailbox in the city to examine every envelope being mailed to determine: Is it an absentee ballot? Is the person at the mailbox actually the voter?
  • An official must be posted at every home in the city 24/7 between now and the election to do the same check at residential mailboxes.
  • Within the postal system, absentee ballots must be segregated from all other mail and only handled by certified election officials.
  • Finally, at city hall, only certified election officials may handle election mail from the mail truck to the election office.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. If all of these are not in place, "ballot security" is meaningless. Unless, of course, this is not about security but about preventing people from voting -- in which case, it is simply a modern poll tax.

Ed Brown, Madison 

