Ballot ruling was judicial activism -- John Ellis

District Judge William Conley, an appointee of President Barack Obama, ruled that Wisconsin absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted until Nov. 9 -- a full six days after the election.

This is a classic example of a judge ignoring the law and legislating from the bench. The rules for absentee voting in Wisconsin clearly stated that all absentee ballots must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. With the election nearly six weeks away, all eligible Wisconsin voters have plenty of time to meet the Nov. 3 deadline.

The arbitrary and arrogant ruling by Judge Conley has destroyed our election integrity and stolen election night results from the people of Wisconsin for no reason. The decision has to be appealed and overturned, and highlights the importance of appointing judges that uphold the law, not write it.

Decisions such as this make it clear that Judge Conley isn't acting very honorably.

John Ellis, Muskego