Ballot initiatives stop rigged maps -- Bob Hunt

The June 27 letter to the editor "Voting is your greatest power" told the truth of how powerless citizens are, if not for their vote.

Voting is a your greatest power -- Steven Zwickel I keep getting phone calls and messages urging me to write or call my elected officials. I a…

This is why political parties and legislative majorities conspire to minimize the power of the vote through gerrymandering and other laws to restrict voting power to a select minority of voters.

Breaking free of this stranglehold requires a ballot initiative. States such as Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, Ohio and New York have passed ballot initiatives to take the gerrymandering power away from their legislatures and give it to a non- or less-partisan commission.

Gov. Tony Evers supports this change but has zero chance of getting it approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The best way to make this change is by the people of Wisconsin. A ballot initiative would require a change to the state constitution. This could be done here if people demand it.

If ordinary citizens want their voting power back. This can be done through ballot initiatives. Give us citizens back our vote and "fight to keep the politicians from taking it away from you," as last Sunday's letter said.