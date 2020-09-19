Ballot drop boxes make voting easy -- John Finkler

The most popular way for Wisconsin citizens to vote in the Nov. 3 election may be by absentee ballot.
With what could be record numbers of absentee ballots combined with recent concerns about the U.S. Postal Service being able to promptly deliver those ballots, municipalities -- large and small -- throughout Wisconsin have an easy option for safely and quickly getting an absentee ballot to their local clerk: an absentee ballot drop box.
Often, these drop boxes are already in place for the deposit of tax or utility bill payments. Large communities, such as Milwaukee and Madison, will have multiple drop box locations. But many smaller communities should also have at least one drop box.
The drop boxes are mostly, but not always, located at the city, village or town hall. They could also be located by a courthouse, library or fire station. For example, in the city of Appleton, starting in early October, there will be a drop box by city hall and each of the city’s fire stations.
It would be worth a few minutes for voters to check with their local clerk to see if one is available in their municipality.
John Finkler, Middleton
