Am I glad that the United States finally shot down the Chinese spy balloon? Yes. But likely all the data captured was already transmitted to China. So it was too little, too late. It should have been destroyed when it went over the Aleutian Islands off of Alaska.

Weakness was shown by our country. A lack of action has consequences. The Chinese now know more about our missile silos in Montana and the northern U.S. states. Our allies around the world have to be asking about our resolve in confronting countries threatening our sensitive information related to defense.

We need answers about the delay in addressing the surveillance balloon crossing our entire country. What if the balloon contained nuclear material like a dirty bomb? At the height it was flying, the winds would disperse nuclear material over numerous states.

We should never wait to destroy such an invasion of our airspace before it has travelled coast to coast gathering info or maybe worse.

Dave Glomp, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection