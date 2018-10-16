I am writing to share the reasons why I support the re-election of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Sen. Baldwin is the only candidate who is in our corner. She's fighting for us, not special interests and out-of-state billionaires who want to buy their Senate seat.
Baldwin has worked tirelessly to defend those with preexisting conditions from losing their coverage. This is near to her heart, as Baldwin herself has a preexisting condition. Baldwin understands how important it is to advance affordable health care. She is fighting for issues that are a priority to the people of Wisconsin, such as protecting Medicare and Medicaid.
Baldwin’s "Buy American" legislation is a comprehensive, bipartisan effort to protect the Wisconsin workforce and economy. She understands that to get the job done, we need better roads, infrastructure and more good paying jobs.
When I go to the polls this fall, I’ll be voting for someone who is known for working across the aisle to protect affordable health care and advance our state’s workforce and economy. I’ll be voting for someone who works for me, and who refuses to be bought out by powerful special interests or outside money. I’ll be voting for Sen. Baldwin, and I encourage you to do the same.
Marshall Flax, Madison