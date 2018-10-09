After watching the U.S. Senate elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court confirmation, I was very sad to hear that our U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, voted against him.
I was really hoping our senator would actually look at Kavanaugh's current history, instead of judging him on allegations that supposedly happened 35 years ago. Whatever happened to due process of law? No evidence supports the claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh and his family have been going through hell. He was very emotional when he had to respond to all the accusations. Who wouldn't be? His whole life was being destroyed.
He has been a judge for 12 years. He has been very involved in his daughter's athletic sports, and now it all was crumbling with no proof. Do we really want a senator to represent us who will not follow facts but follows party rule and mob hysteria?
Here's a message for Sen. Baldwin: Most of your voters consider what is fair and follow the law. We do not believe in destroying a family with unproven allegations. This country could be in real trouble if we go down this road.
So people of Wisconsin, it's time to consider who and how you will vote in November.
Astrid Faust, Waunakee