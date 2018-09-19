Recently, I met U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, at a coffee shop in Dodgeville.
She simply came in, bought herself some coffee, and walked around talking to the people assembled there. When she engaged my table mates and me in conversation, I was struck by her personal warmth and her genuine concern for us. We are not campaign donors or influential decision makers. We are simply ordinary elderly women.
This is the woman I want to represent me in the U.S. Senate, a woman who cares about people like me, who takes the time to listen to the common folks. Please join me in voting for Sen. Baldwin in November. Thank you.
Kathie Swanson, Mineral Point