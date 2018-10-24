I tuned in to the recent U.S. Senate debate on the radio, and it didn’t take long to realize state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, was more interested in attacking U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, than answering questions.
The vitriol in some of her comments did not impress me. You can’t build yourself up by tearing someone else down. That’s not the kind of person I want representing me in Washington.
I do, however, know what kind of person Sen. Baldwin is from my experiences visiting her office in Washington, D.C. She cares enough about her constituents to meet face to face with us, even if it means rushing back to her office after addressing the Senate.
Sen. Baldwin has an excellent track record when it comes to finding bipartisan solutions. I feel strongly that bipartisanship is something we desperately need if we ever hope to find common ground.
Do I agree with Sen. Baldwin on every issue? No. But I think her integrity, sincerity, common sense and willingness to work with others to solve problems make her the better candidate. We don’t need to send another angry politician to Washington.
Linda Herscher, Birchwood