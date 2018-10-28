I am in need of health care insurance. My COBRA insurance has ended, and I am a few months away from Medicare eligibility.
So I am in need of a short-term, low-cost alternative to ObamaCare.
Recently, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, voted against the exact type of health insurance that I want. Baldwin's myopic vision of one-size-fits-all health insurance is wrong for me, wrong for Wisconsin and wrong for America.
Baldwin voted against the health insurance plan that I want, so I will vote against her on Nov. 6.
Jim Pease, Middleton