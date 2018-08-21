Wisconsin is fortunate to have Tammy Baldwin representing us in the U.S. Senate. Let me to share my own story about her.
In 2011, when my mother was suffering the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, I ran into a problem with Medicare. Medicare refused to pay a sizable bill, though it should have been covered. After months of effort trying to clear this up, I was at the end of my rope.
Finally, I contacted four people: then-U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Milwaukee, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and former Wisconsin State Journal reporter and columnist George Hesselberg.
Responses from Kohl, Baldwin and Hesselberg were almost immediate. A few days later when a Medicare representative contacted me, I realized she was getting heat from all three. And the problem was solved.
I got a follow-up call from Hesselberg the next week, and he wrote up the story in his SOS column. Kohl's and Baldwin's offices also contacted me to inquire whether Medicare had paid the bill.
Oh, and Sen. Johnson? Someone from his office finally got around to contacting me a few weeks later.
Dorothy Brar, Middleton