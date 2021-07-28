Baldwin found funds for victims -- Steve Derene

President Joe Biden signed the “VOCA Fix” bill into law July 22.
VOCA stands for the Victims of Crime Act, which is a federal program that used federal criminal fines to support thousands of agencies nationally -- such as domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, child abuse treatment programs, prosecutor-based assistance and hospital-based trauma centers -- to help crime victims and survivors of all types of crimes. It uses no tax dollars.
Because federal prosecutors in recent years have been increasingly using deferred and non-prosecution agreements instead of criminal prosecutions against large corporate offenders, the money available to support these crime victim services have taken a sharp drop. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, was the first federal legislator to recognize and respond to this serious problem. She introduced legislation last year to use the non-tax dollars paid under these settlements for VOCA victim services.
The bill the president signed embodies Sen. Baldwin’s proposal, and she deserves the thanks of the millions of crime victims and survivors who will receive critical, often life-saving services.
Steve Derene, Madison