I was incensed when I received U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s latest mailing, with an image of the Congressional Medal of Honor along with a recipient’s name.
Every time she is up for election, Sen. Baldwin, D-Madison, pulls the same garbage. She’s done nothing for veterans until it comes around to election time, then she pulls the same sham. Oh, she’ll tag her name on something that’s beneficial to us vets, but that’s it.
Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, has been called a "career politician," but so is Baldwin. Don’t be fooled, Baldwin is as much of an entrenched politician as the folks she ridicules.
Sen. Baldwin's latest commercial states that Sen. Vukmir voted against providing oral chemotherapy. This is not true. The bill did not require insurance companies to provide oral chemotherapy. Instead, it specifically mandates how oral chemotherapy is paid for in relation to intravenous chemotherapy treatment. No part of the bill requires insurance companies to provide oral chemo treatment.
In fact, a potential negative consequence of the bill is that providers may eliminate options and choices for cancer patients -- something Vukmir, a caring nurse professional, does not want to happen.
Norman Sannes, Madison, U.S. Navy veteran