The last time I stepped foot inside Camp Randall Stadium was on my graduation day in May of 1985, when I earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison. The very next day, I flew to Farmington, New Mexico and accepted a job there.
I have come back to Wisconsin many times since, but not for a Badgers game. When my family and I lived in Nevada for a couple of years in the 1990s, I had to buy season tickets to University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team just to see the Badgers play the Rebels in 1996. Interestingly enough, it only cost $350 for season tickets on the 50 yard in Sam Boyd Stadium.
I look forward to bringing my whole family to Camp Randall on Sept. 8, when the University of New Mexico Lobos play the Badgers. I do hope that the Badgers go easy on the Lobos, however. They haven't had much to celebrate since Brian Urlacher played for them some 20 years ago. We will, of course, also be going to the Green Bay Packers' season opener on Sept. 9. And, thankfully, Urlacher won't be playing for the Bears that night.
Go Badgers and Go, Pack, Go!
Susan Marquez, Rio Rancho, New Mexico