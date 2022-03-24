Badgers had great basketball season -- Geoff Gallagher

I want to thank the UW men's Badgers basketball team for giving the fans another great season.

While we may all still feel bad about our team's exit from the NCAA Tournament, according to all the national media early in the season, the Badgers weren't supposed to be there. We were told they would end up no better than tenth in the Big 10, and they were tenth in the nation.

They won a share of the Big 10 regular season title, their coach won Big 10 coach of the year, and Johnny Davis lit up the court and won Big 10 player of the year and first team All-American honors. Not bad.

The great thing is they did all that as a team. Davis gave great credit to his fellow teammates for his achievements. Greg Gard credited his coaching staff and the players for his accolades. The culture of team over "me" is the great part of UW sports. They win or lose as a team.

I hope when Davis goes to his NBA team he can bring a little of that to them.

I hate to see players leave, like Brad Davison, but fans like me are glad he chose UW. I hate to see the season end, but I can't wait until the next one.

Go Badgers!

Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg