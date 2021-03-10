Badgers game was badly officiated -- Loren Wagner

While the Badgers men's basketball team put in a gritty and competitive performance on Sunday against a good Iowa team, the same can't be said for the officiating crew.
The officials' work was pathetic, with a ridiculous number of stops to "go to the monitor." Once at the review monitor, it took them inordinate amounts of time to make a decision. To compound the situation, from the perspective of a Badgers fan, most decisions did not favor the Badgers and were seriously questionable or just plain flawed.
It would be good to see an officiating philosophy that would let the players play and not whistle every little bit of physical contact when the mood suits them.
Adding to the frustrations of watching college basketball games is the strange and disruptive stops for commercial breaks. It is not uncommon to have a break, resume play for one sequence, and then pause for another TV timeout. It's exasperating.
Loren Wagner, Mazomanie