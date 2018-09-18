In regards to Wisconsin's loss to Brigham Young University, it was not an upset.
The Badgers have been one of the most overrated team in Division I football. This team not only has problems on the field, but they have internal issues beyond the legal problems facing Quintez Cephus. They do not have good team chemistry.
On the field problems include a very overrated offensive line and defensive weaknesses exposed by BYU, just to name a few. In all honesty we will be lucky to win six or seven games and then go to a mediocre bowl game.
John D. Vieth, Mauston