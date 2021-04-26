Badgers fans need to get vaccinated -- Marilyn Lewis

It is that time of year when UW-Madison solicits donations and payments for the right to buy sports season tickets over the next few months. Last year they collected all the money, both donations and ticket funds, but didn't actually allow fans at games. Elaborate effort was needed to either return the money or to incentivize fans to donate money even with no product to show.
UW-Madison and Madison need a return of fans in stands this year to make money. May I humbly suggest the university immediately announce that only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at its venues such as Camp Randall, the Kohl Center, the Field House and the LaBahn Arena. The sooner this is announced, the greater likelihood that students and fans have plenty of time to receive their shots.
UW-Madison is capable of coming up with a process to establish verification of vaccination. Obviously, children under 16 could be exempt. Only in this way will the fans have a chance of feeling relatively safe attending full house sporting events and enable UW to get back to its money-making ways.
Marilyn Lewis, Madison