Congratulations to this year’s men's Badgers basketball team. Though the outcome was not what we wished, the team was competitive in nearly every game.

Just as important, the coaches and players were good sports. In a basketball culture where every negative call is challenged ad nauseam, our team took the high road.

A growing fan base, though, is less commendable. Fans are by definition fanatics, but an alarming number are now mean-spirited.

This is especially noticeable on sports blogs. For them the game is a war. Anything short of complete victory is unacceptable. They hubristically think they know much more than the coaches (who, of course, should be fired), and they constantly berate the players (who, of course, are light-years superior to them in athleticism, skill and sportsmanship).

I wish there was an easy fix to this growing spirit of meanness, but I suspect it’s a microcosm of the larger culture. Perhaps sportsmanship should be added to the public and private school curriculum?

True fans support their team, especially when they are struggling. In that spirit -- go Badgers!

George Savage, Madison

