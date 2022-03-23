Badgers didn't play like a team -- Kevin Ewert

Johnny Davis is the most overrated player in Wisconsin Badgers history.

He's not a team player at all, driving the ball consistently into double and triple teams, and then forcing up a shot. His play cost the Badgers the Iowa state game, and nearly cost them the game against a much weaker Colgate team, if not for a less selfish second half and the team playing better together.

All this happens while Greg Gard sits idly by, because he has no control over his so-called star players. He is no Bo Ryan. The Badgers were always about great team play. Now it's just frustrating to watch them.

Kevin Ewert, Janesville