 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Badgers didn't play like a team -- Kevin Ewert

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Johnny Davis is the most overrated player in Wisconsin Badgers history.

He's not a team player at all, driving the ball consistently into double and triple teams, and then forcing up a shot. His play cost the Badgers the Iowa state game, and nearly cost them the game against a much weaker Colgate team, if not for a less selfish second half and the team playing better together.

All this happens while Greg Gard sits idly by, because he has no control over his so-called star players. He is no Bo Ryan. The Badgers were always about great team play. Now it's just frustrating to watch them.

Kevin Ewert, Janesville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics