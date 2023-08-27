The article by Jim Polzin about Matt Lepay in Monday's newspaper was right on and refreshing.

I thank the State Journal and Polzin for his great work. Lepay is a treasure to our community. His voice is perfect. He is constant.

For a long time, our household has listened to football and basketball games on the radio, while the TV is muted. To paraphrase David's Psalm 16:3: "They are excellent ones who simply delight." Our community needs to be sure to let Polzin and Lepay know that they do delight.

I include appreciation to Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher for their past commentating with Lepay as well.

Joy Dohr, Fitchburg