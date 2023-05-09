The Wisconsin Badgers have some of the most passionate and loyal fans in college sports.

The Badgers' popularity is clearly evidenced by the 80,000 supporters who fill up Camp Randall every fall Saturday. But even the "smaller" sports can consistently draw a crowd, making it confusing that the UW Athletic Department has yet to reinstate Badgers baseball.

For decades, baseball has endured as one of America's favorite sports, and Wisconsin is no exception. Despite the smaller size of their market, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to have some of best attendance in the MLB. More locally, the Madison Mallards remain a popular summertime draw.

Every other Big Ten school has a baseball team, so Wisconsin's absence continues to feel outdated. Additionally, Warner Park provides a high-quality ballpark that the Badgers could use. Since college baseball is a spring sport, conflicts with the Mallards would not occur.

The Athletic Department has continually stated that fielding a baseball team would be unprofitable, but it is hard to believe that is the case. If UW can have a successful softball team, there's no reason that a baseball team couldn't do the same.

With an already fervent fanbase, Badgers baseball can, and should, be a success.

Jeremy Danner-Rivers, Windsor

