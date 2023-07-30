After flying to Washington D.C. aboard a Badger Honor Flight recently, I still find myself bragging about the professionalism of the staff of the Honor Flight and how they created a great experience for us veterans who flew out of Madison that day.

Our trip really started about four years ago when my gang of veterans and I signed up to go and the staff started weaving their way through COVID-19 and other bumps in the road that occurred -- all the while bending over backwards to accommodate us. Through their efforts, my group of vets were even on the same bus as we visited military monuments throughout our nation's capitol. Every turn in the road during our special day was synchronized to fit the veterans on the trip and when we returned to Madison that night, a huge group of cheering and applauding people were there to welcome us home.