Badger Books can improve elections -- Paul Malischke

According to a Jan. 6 article in the Wisconsin State Journal, Madison will receive a large election grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Madison should consider using this money to modernize its poll book system that is used on Election Day.

In 2017, the Wisconsin Elections Commission introduced Badger Books, an electronic poll book system that is authorized by state statutes.

According to the WEC, Badger Books have several advantages, including:

Quicker and more accurate voter check-ins and registrations.

Faster processing of absentees.

Improved flow at polling places.

Streamlined post-election data entry.

Badger Books is based on feedback provided by election workers from across the state. It is used in many communities across Wisconsin including Verona, McFarland and Middleton.

To implement this system, the municipality buys the hardware and then obtains the software at no charge from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It is unlikely Madison would be able to afford enough hardware without a grant.

There are multiple layers of security to protect the system and voter information. Badger Books are never connected to the internet. More information is on the WEC website.

Paul Malischke, Platteville

