Badger basketball fans are too quiet -- Richard Knudtson

I am addressing the Wisconsin basketball fans at the Kohl Center. You are way too quiet.
Sometimes during Wisconsin basketball games, I swear you could hear a cotton ball drop on a pillow. If you watch college basketball on TV, you hear fans at other arenas making noise like crazy (especially when their team is on defense). The Badgers work hard and deserves your help in making the Kohl Center uncomfortable for the opponent.
I also believe you should all stand when the team enters the floor to start the game and after halftime. When I attend, I stand for the team and show my appreciation during the game for their efforts. The bench players shouldn't have to wave towels to urge your support. You rarely see this at other venues but it is common at the Kohl Center.
It's great you support the team by buying a ticket, but you also need to support them with your applause and your voices. I see so many ticket holders quietly sitting during the game. Start giving the team more support or give up your tickets to more rabid fans.
Richard Knudtson, Evansville