Bad remedies don't deserve equal time -- Richard Betz

So U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, thinks he’s just giving equal time for “second opinions” from the tiny number of medical “professionals” who espouse fringe theories about how COVID is transmitted, the efficacy of vaccines, and how to treat those who contract it.

By this logic, we should also give equal time -- and apparently equal weight -- to those who believe seat belts and speed limits don’t prevent traffic deaths. Or to those who insist smoking doesn’t cause lung cancer, excessive drinking doesn’t cause liver disease, or that lead in drinking water is actually good for children.

Yes, I know -- Johnson’s got a campaign to run. Being completely devoid of actual good ideas, he has to do something calculated to appeal to the sort of voter who just reflexively resents public health experts or other know-it-alls trying to tell them what to do.

Meanwhile, people are still getting sick, hospitals and their staffs are still overwhelmed, and some people are still dying needless deaths. Not because doctors didn't given them hydroxychloroquine or some other miracle cure touted by Donald Trump, but because they listen to the likes of Johnson.

Richard Betz, Madison