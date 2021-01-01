Backyard pesticides harm monarchs too -- Laura J. Brown

The recent editorial by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Save the monarch before it’s too late," discussed efforts to save this butterfly and listed herbicides in croplands as one culprit in their declining numbers.

Another culprit is the use of pesticides -- not just on croplands, but also in our yards. We have a growing tendency to spray yards for mosquitoes. These mosquito sprays are pesticides that kill insects that land on the sprayed foliage, including monarchs.

The loss of insects also means starvation for baby birds, which require the high protein content of insects to survive. We have forgotten the lesson taught by Rachel Carson in her 1962 book, “Silent Spring.” Then it was the widespread use of DDT to control mosquitoes that led to loss of birds.

We have simply changed the pesticides we use, but the effect is the same. Do we want a world without butterflies and birds?

Laura J. Brown, Madison