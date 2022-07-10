Background checks only work when used -- Joe Tripalin

The shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, should never have happened.

The suspect had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law. He was very familiar to the police. A couple of years ago he tried to commit suicide. Later, a relative called the police because he said he was going to kill everyone and the police came out and took a large collection of knives from him.

With this type of background, he should have never been able to purchase a firearm. Illinois has a "red flag" law, and it would seem if you are mentally ill you should not be able to purchase a firearm. Why wasn't he flagged?

The left immediately jumps to the rifle that was used, an "AR-15 type rifle," whatever that means. They don't mention of mental illness, threats to kill people or his collection of weapons. These deaths in Highland Park are on the state of Illinois, and it should give the liberals a wake-up call: These laws they want and universal background checks aren't worth much if they aren't used.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland