Backdoor wealth tax is a bad idea -- Mark Dunavan

Though the United States already has one of the least regressive income tax systems in the developed world, the Biden administration's fiscal 2023 budget re-proposes an idea that is, well, bad.

They propose a new tax on Americans with $100 million or more in assets whose effective tax rate is less than 20% of their income. Here's the trick, the gimmick: The 20% minimum tax rate would apply both to ordinary income and the increase in the value of assets in a given year. In other words, this is a backdoor "wealth tax" on unrealized capital gains.

This is both unprecedented and ludicrous. Besides enormously complicating the tax code and creating huge investment distortions, this type of tax could be ruled unconstitutional.

Progressives claim the new tax would unlock capital by discouraging the wealthy from holding stock over time. If liberals want to encourage capital to flow more frequently, they should make the capital gains rate zero.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland