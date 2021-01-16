Back the badge by opposing Trump -- Paul W. Turley

In traveling around Wisconsin over the past several months, I have seen hundreds, perhaps thousands, of yard signs saying "Back the Badge."
Those who display such signs now have the perfect opportunity to stand up and be counted. Were their signs merely partisan expressions or do they really mean what they say? Assuming these are fine people -- and I am certain they are fine people, not hypocrites -- they must unite and stand against President Donald Trump and demand the resignation of his enablers, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
The result of this trio's support for Trump was on full display during the invasion of the nation's Capitol. A police officer wearing a badge was beaten to death by the mob. Reps. Tiffany and Fitzgerald supported the mob after its criminal behavior by voting not to certify the election. Johnson simply fell silent.
All three have forfeited their privilege of representing the citizens of Wisconsin.
Paul W. Turley, Verona