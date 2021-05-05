Baby bust should not be a surprise -- Bruce Harville

I was amused by Friday's article noting that the "expected" baby boom during the pandemic failed to occur, and that confining couples to their homes did not lead to "a lot of baby-making."
The Associated Press ignores that many babies are conceived by non-cohabiting partners. With the closing of many bars, motels and other public spaces in the pandemic's early months, and the emphasis on staying home with only immediate family, it hardly seems surprising that fewer babies have been born.
I'm also guessing that appointments at fertility clinics and sperm banks were greatly curtailed. And how can a workplace romance be consummated over Zoom?
Bruce Harville, Madison