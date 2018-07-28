In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Endangered Species Act. Its intent was to "protect critically imperiled species from extinction."
Earlier that year the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton to legalize abortion on demand for the entire country. As a result, the most dangerous place in this country for the species "Homo sapiens" became a mother's womb. Nearly 60 million babies have been aborted since 1973 when these two barbaric decisions came down from our nation's "highest" court.
St. Mother Teresa called "abortion the greatest destroyer of peace," but yet Kelda Roys, like other Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor, fully supports this right. In her first commercial that recently aired on local television, she states her support for abortion rights while "I think about my daughters."
My prayer is that someday Roys and other abortion supporters will find the grace that John Newton, who wrote the words to "Amazing Grace" received: "I once was lost, but now am found: Was blind, but now I see."
All life is precious and sacred from the moment of conception until natural death.
Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville