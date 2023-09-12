Propaganda seeks an emotional response and is not bound by logic or truth. Other essential elements of propaganda are simplistic descriptions of complex subjects and endless repetition.

We see it every day on talk shows, in political speeches, social media, letters to the editor and even political cartoons. I've always thought that critical thinking was the essential skill needed to recognize propaganda -- but that may not be true. Propaganda typically flips from one subject to another so frequently that there is no time for a thoughtful response.

I have prepared a template for delivering propaganda. This seems like the same template that talk show hosts and politicians use every day -- they simply vary the adjectives and play with the syntax. By comparing to this template, the media-consuming public will be able to quickly recognize propaganda and can turn the page or change the channel without having to engage emotionally or intellectually.

Here goes:

Biden taxes bad.

Inflation bad.

Liberals want open borders.

Spending bad.

America losing respect of world.

Biden immigration crisis.

Climate change hoax.

Can't trust government.

Crime in America is bad.

Teachers against parents.

Deep state.

Democrats favor science over children.

Two-tiered justice system (replaced "Lock her up").

Economy bad.

Andy Anderson, town of Vermont (Blue Mounds)