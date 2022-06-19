Avoid anyone who Trump endorsed -- Robert Holets

Are we rationing our common sense?

I don't know about the rest of you who usually vote Republican, but I will never be voting for any politician who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. And those who go begging for his endorsement are pitiful. I wonder if they have to get down on their hands and knees.

Anyone running for office needs brains and integrity, neither of which Trump has. Nor do any of the politicians who ask for his blessing. If a candidate will stoop that low to get elected, we should all be concerned about what they would be willing to do to stay in office. My guess is they will do anything.

If you're voting Republican, find a candidate who isn't endorsed by Trump or refuses his endorsement. There's a better chance that they may be honest and willing to serve their constituents.

If you're someone that believes a Trump endorsement makes someone a better choice, do us all a favor and stay home on Election Day.

Robert Holets, Richland Center