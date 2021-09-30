Audit won't change what Trump says -- Mark K. Allen

Arizona's faux audit of Maricopa County found that President Joe Biden won Arizona -- and with an slightly larger margin. Yet at a rally last weekend, the former president declared that same audit found he was the winner in Arizona and that the actual Arizona votes should be decertified.
All this leads me to wonder why the Wisconsin Legislature is spending $680,000 taxpayer dollars on an audit here. The reality is that the former president will declare his own result for any Wisconsin audit. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman could save time and money by skipping the audit.
Mark K. Allen, Madison