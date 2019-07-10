Last Sunday's State Journal reported that a Madison driver was picked up for what's thought to be his tenth drunk driving offense. Tenth!
Let's be done with this. Want it to be over? Here's how: On the fourth offense the car goes away. It doesn't matter if it's your car, your grandmother's car or the neighbor's car. The car is confiscated to be auctioned off, with the proceeds going a chosen charity. The offender is welcome to bid on the car.
For all those legislators concerned with fallout from the Tavern League, here's some good information. Many more people are disgusted with the lack of meaningful action on drunken driving than are members of the Tavern League.
Jim Graves, Albany