When you encounter ATVs on public roads in the small Burnett County community of Webb Lake, about 290 miles northwest of Madison, use extreme caution. The odds are very high the drivers are drunk.
For nearly 100 years, Webb Lake successfully promoted itself to the outside world as a paradise of peaceful lakes and forests. Our spectacular hunting and fishing built a destination. That all changed in 2009. That's when criminal behavior became our new driver of economic development.
A few weeks ago my wife and I met a large group of ATVs on Highway H in Webb Lake. All were traveling at high speed with cases of beer strapped onto several machines. One driver was demonstrating his skill by driving on the two left-side wheels at more than 50 mph as he passed us. This sort of thing is now common in Webb Lake -- especially on weekends.
The town of Webb Lake celebrates and promotes the sport of drunken ATV driving and bizarre behavior for the benefit of a few tavern owners and their best customers, many if not most of whom are attracted from out of state. They escape proper law enforcement in their home state.
Ed Batton, Webb Lake