Recently, Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, has been in the news for making sexual and racist comments to female GOP representatives. He has apologized, stating he was under the influence of alcohol.
Not good enough.
Alcohol is not the problem here. His attitude is the problem. Alcohol merely loosened his lips to make his opinions public.
Rep. Brooks needs to take a sober look at how he views women and non-white people, and change his attitude to treat everyone equally and with respect.
I suspect it will be easier to abstain from alcohol.
Helena Tsotsis, Madison