Attic Angel sale helps community -- Abbi Kruse

The Playing Field organization is grateful for the support of Attic Angel Association. Its gift recently built a sensory playground that was custom designed to meet the unique needs of children impacted by trauma.

The space not only meets needs of individual children but creates a model for others in supporting children facing early adversity. Attic Angel has a 133-year history of meeting needs in Dane County.

One way it raises money is the huge Attic Sale, which is produced by Attic Angel volunteers. The sale is back after a pandemic hiatus. I encourage anyone who loves a bargain -- and a good cause -- to shop this sale on June 3 and 4 at Keva Sports Center in Middleton.

Proceeds from the Attic Sale go to nonprofits that help children and seniors. This year’s funds will support programs meeting the housing needs of Dane County families with children through high-school age.

The sale offers more than 5,000 gently used items: furniture, household goods, framed art, and more. It’s bargain shopping at its best and concludes Saturday with Bag Bonanza, where you can buy bags for $5 and stuff them with whatever fits. Check it out at www.atticangel.org.

Abbi Kruse, Madison