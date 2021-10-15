Attend the Talking Spirits tour -- Mary Lou Reisch

I took advantage of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum's annual program recently called Talking Spirits.
It is held in the beautiful Forest Hill Cemetery, which was established in 1857. Our tour guide, Kevin, was extremely enthusiastic as he led us on a walk through the cemetery. He had an endless wealth of knowledge about the history of the families who are buried in Forest Hill -- many of whom were the “movers and shakers” of Madison.
He also pointed out that Camp Randall Stadium holds about 80,000 fans -- the approximate number of Wisconsinites who fought for the Union in the Civil War. Both soldiers from the North and the South lie here in their final resting place.
Along the way we stopped periodically to observe four very talented actresses take on the personas of Wisconsin women who are buried in Forest Hill and greatly impacted the times in which they lived. I would encourage everyone to to attend the Talking Spirits program. You will not be disappointed.
Mary Lou Reisch, Madison