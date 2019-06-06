It’s not over yet.
The final public hearings on the American Transmission Company power line project will be held this month in Lancaster, Dodgeville and Madison. These hearings will be attended by representatives from the Public Service Commission and an administrative law judge accompanied by a court reporter. What is said at these hearings will become part of the official record.
Whether you choose to speak or not, your presence will matter.
Everyone is tired and frustrated by the long fight against this extremely costly and unnecessary boondoggle. But for those who feel strongly about this 125-mile swath of 17-story power lines and the irreparable damage it will cause to our farms, property values, tourism, the environment and our pocketbooks, it is important to attend the hearing nearest you in:
- Lancaster on June 25 at the Youth and Agriculture Center Auditorium, Grant County Fairgrounds, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Madison on June 26 at the PSC Hearing Room, S105, 4822 Madison Yards Way, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Dodgeville on June 27 at Dodger Bowl Lanes at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
These hearings are partly the result of the strong and well-reasoned public opposition to this project. Large crowds are certain to have an impact.
Justin O’Brien, Mineral Point