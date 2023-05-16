The latest attack by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on the University of Wisconsin System cannot be a coincidence.

Vos wants to cut $14 million from the System's budget for campus staffing related to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“I frankly think we have gotten to the point where instead of having an institute of higher learning, we have an institute of indoctrination.” Vos said.

"Indoctrination" has become the GOP's latest buzzword and scare attempt.

One only has to look at the April Wisconsin Supreme Court election to understand what is really the reason for Vos' threat.

The turnout in student wards on UW campuses was unusually high for a spring election. And the winning candidate, Janet Protasiewicz, received the vast majority of the student vote.

Rather than giving students credit for impressive election involvement and grassroots organizing, Vos just doesn't like who they supported by overwhelming margins.

Instead, it's all about "indoctrination." Or, more precisely, intimidation.

John Finkler, Middleton

