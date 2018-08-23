Typical. No sooner had the primary ended than the Republican Party of Wisconsin released a phony smear ad about Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers.
They falsely imply that as state superintendent, Evers caved to “union bosses” when he did not pull the license from a teacher who had viewed pornographic pictures on a school computer.
Evers followed state law, which had a loophole that did not allow his office to rescind the license. But he then worked with the Legislature to correct the problem. This shows responsible leadership.
Clearly the Republicans do not want to focus on the pressing issues of education, transportation, health care and wages in this campaign, which is understandable given Gov. Scott Walker’s record.
William Hartje, Evansville