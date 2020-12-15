Atmosphere feels unsafe for President-elect Joe Biden -- Russell Pope

I remember Nov. 22, 1963, to this day.
At the time I was a student at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. I worked two part-time jobs at the Wisconsin Union. On that day, I worked in the cafeteria preparing sandwiches. On that fateful day, someone entered the area announcing that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated.
At the time, Kennedy was a very popular president. I do not recall protesting Republicans carrying rifles in the streets. I do not recall a departing president declaring that the Democrats had cheated. Yet this popular president was assassinated.
Given the statements of the outgoing president and his rabid supporters, I truly have a concern for the safety of our president-elect. It is time that the outgoing president to cease his baseless claims. It is time that irate citizens put down their rifles. It is time that some Republican officeholders stop supporting the lies issued by President Donald Trump.
I do admire those Republicans who have come forward, bravely supporting the election results. Their bravery should be an example to us all. Let us support truth as we go forward, united in the defense of our democracy.
Russell Pope, Middleton
