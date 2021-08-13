Athletic director values education -- Mick Maier

On Wisconsin! Wisconsin's new athletic director, Chris McIntosh, appearing at the UW block party in Milwaukee's Deer District was asked how the Big Ten might respond to Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
When asked to speculate on what the Big Ten might look like in five years, McIntosh said: "I think the Big Ten will look like a bunch of schools that ... are going to stand for something more than just playing a sport." He continued, "It is going to stand for education. It is going to stand for getting a degree from a world-class institution like the one that we represent. And at the same time competing for championships."
I was struck by how easily and eloquently McIntosh articulated his program's lofty educational mission in the midst of a frenzied crowd thirsting for a championship. I am proud to have an educational leader at the helm of UW's athletic department.
U-rah-rah Wisconsin! U-rah-rah Chris McIntosh!
Mick Maier, Middleton